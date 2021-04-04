HopeSpoke welcomes Roberts as development director

HopeSpoke welcomes Becki Roberts as its new development director.

Roberts brings 10 years of development experience to the position. Her fundraising responsibilities include donor engagement, grant writing, and coordinating funding opportunities. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is a past Leadership Lincoln fellow and serves on the board of the Community Services Fund of Nebraska.

With a 72-year history and positive presence, HopeSpoke continues to reach out with expert care to make our community a better place full of happy, hopeful, healthy families. Services include: crisis and residential, extended day treatment program, outpatient services, school programs, and more. In the past year, $5 million has been invested in the Lincoln community helping close to 1,800 children, youth, and adults across the lifespan.

For more information about HopeSpoke's programs or to make a donation, please visit www.hopespoke.org or call 402-475-7666. To learn more about HopeSpoke, visit www.hopespoke.org.