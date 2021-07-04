HopeSpoke welcomes new board members

HopeSpoke is pleased to welcome four new members to its board of directors.

Chad Kruse is associate principal at Sinclair Hille Architects, with experience in building projects for nonprofits. “It is a rewarding experience to work with organizations who dedicate themselves to the betterment of our community,” he says. “I am looking forward to helping HopeSpoke succeed in their important mission.”

Mitch Lee is internal audit director for Assurity Life Insurance and an advocate of sustainable operational practices. “I look forward to working with the talented professionals of HopeSpoke and fellow board members to strengthen the resiliency of kids and families within our community,” Lee says.

Chris “Mac” McInerny is general superintendent at Brester Construction. A U.S. Army veteran, McInerny volunteers for several community organizations. “I firmly believe that every young person needs to have quality mental health care,” he says.

Lily Sughroue, is program coordinator for Leadership Lincoln and volunteers with multiple youth community programs. “I want to use my voice to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness,” she says.