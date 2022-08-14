HopeSpoke welcomes new board members and officers

HopeSpoke welcomes four new members to its board of directors.

Ellen Beans is retired from Bryan Health after serving 40 years as director of volunteers and customer care. Her volunteer and board experiences help her understand the needs of children and families facing mental health challenges. “I am excited to support the mission of HopeSpoke,” Beans said.

Michaela Rasmussen is a business relationship representative at Union Bank & Trust. “I’m proud to support the efforts of HopeSpoke, working to strengthen our community through positively impacting our children and families," Rasmussen said.

Betty Medinger CMSW, just retired from a 42-year career focused on improving access to human services, most recently as senior vice president with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. “I look forward to helping HopeSpoke continue to thrive,” Medinger said.

Ted Scott is owner of Medallion Custom Homes and a former board member for HopeSpoke’s predecessor, Child Guidance Center. "As a parent and guardian of children who have used the services of HopeSpoke, I understand the need,” Scott said.

HopeSpoke’s officers for 2021-2022 re: Regan Anson, president; Mitch Lee, president-elect; Tracey Smith, treasurer; Bess Sullivan Scott, secretary. Kelley Peterson is immediate past president. Other board members are Lily Amare, Karen Chaney, Dave Graff, Russ Hewitt, Chad Kruse, Charlene Maxey-Harris, Chris McInerny, Megan Ruwe, Julie Smith, and Lily Sughroue.

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services. For more information, visit www.hopespoke.org.