Now in its 70th year, HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and families through these comprehensive behavioral and mental health services: Crisis & Residential Services; Extended Day Treatment Program; Outpatient Services; and School Programs.
HopeSpoke is pleased to announce that John P. Neal is in his second year as President of the Board of Directors. Neal is Assistant Superintendent for Governmental Relations and general administration at Lincoln Public Schools and has demonstrated a long-term commitment to mental health through his more than 30 years serving in public education. When asked about board service, Neal stated, “I am committed to HopeSpoke and its mission because it is essential to the wellness of our families and the long-term success of our community.”
Kelley Peterson serves as President-Elect. Peterson is Vice President: Nonprofit Creative Director at KidGlov. She has played a hand in nonprofit marketing for nearly half her lifetime – it’s truly in her blood. Using her marketing know-how and creative flare, Peterson helps nonprofits advance their brands for good. Peterson had the following to say about serving on the board, “HopeSpoke is near and dear to my heart as my mom was a therapist there when I was a child. I serve on the board to do more good in her memory.”
Charlene Maxey-Harris is Secretary of the Board. Associate Professor Charlene Maxey-Harris has been part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty for 20 years and is now in the role of Interim Associate Dean of the University Libraries. Maxey-Harris shared recently that “she is thrilled to be serving as secretary of the HopeSpoke Board.”
Russ Ripa is in his third year as Treasurer of the Board. Russ is Vice President Commercial Lending and has been at Union Bank & Trust for eight years and in the banking industry for over 20 years. Ripa has served on many committees and on the board over the years. He shared that, “he is honored to continue serving on the HopeSpoke Board to ensure that these vital mental health services continue to be available for all children, youth, and adults who need them.”
For more information about HopeSpoke services or to make a donation, call 402-475-7666 or go to www.hopespoke.org