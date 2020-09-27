HopeSpoke announces board president and officers

Nicki Behmer serves as secretary. Behmer is a realtor with RE/MAX CONCEPTS. She has been an ambassador for Lincoln for the past 13 years, working to fight for children and families in the Legislature and helping to make the community a better place for all individuals and families looking to call Lincoln their home. Using her expansive network in the capital city, Behmer helps to advance nonprofits and the important roles they serve in the community. "The need for the array of mental health services HopeSpoke provides to children and families in our community cannot be overstated. And the team’s commitment to the people they serve is unmatched. I serve on the board because I want to be part of an organization that truly provides hope and inspiration to others.”