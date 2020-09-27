HopeSpoke announces board president and officers

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and families through these comprehensive behavioral and mental health services: Crisis & Residential Services; Extended Day Treatment Program; Outpatient Services; and School Programs.
HopeSpoke is pleased to announce that Kelley Peterson is president of the Board of Directors. Peterson is vice president: nonprofit creative director at KidGlov. She has played a hand in nonprofit marketing for nearly half her lifetime – it’s truly in her blood. Using her marketing know-how and creative flare, Peterson helps nonprofits advance their brands for good. She has the following to say about serving as board president, “HopeSpoke is near and dear to my heart as my mom was a therapist there when I was a child. I serve on the board to do more good in her memory.”
Regan Anson has been named president-elect of HopeSpoke and will continue her role as chair of the development committee for a second year. She has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2018. Anson currently serves as executive director of Nebraska Impact. She previously worked as director of marketing and communications at Peru State College and served as a communications director for the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and deputy communications director for the Nebraska Governor's Office. Anson said, "Now more than ever, it's critical that children and families have access to mental healthcare services. It is my privilege to be involved with an organization that ensures these services remain available to those who need them, regardless of financial circumstance."
Nicki Behmer serves as secretary. Behmer is a realtor with RE/MAX CONCEPTS. She has been an ambassador for Lincoln for the past 13 years, working to fight for children and families in the Legislature and helping to make the community a better place for all individuals and families looking to call Lincoln their home. Using her expansive network in the capital city, Behmer helps to advance nonprofits and the important roles they serve in the community. "The need for the array of mental health services HopeSpoke provides to children and families in our community cannot be overstated. And the team’s commitment to the people they serve is unmatched. I serve on the board because I want to be part of an organization that truly provides hope and inspiration to others.”
Russ Ripa is in his fourth year as treasurer of the board. Ripa is vice president commercial lending and has been at Union Bank & Trust for nine years and in the banking industry for over 20 years. Ripa has served on many committees and on the board over the years. He commented, “being a part of this board and setting the vision for HopeSpoke, a crucial organization in our community, is inspiring and rewarding. Through teamwork and collaboration, we are implementing HopeSpoke’s vital mental health services and achieving a caring and understanding community for the children, youth and adults that rely upon our services, which is very humbling.”
Tracey Smith serves in the newly created position of assistant treasurer of the board. Smith is in her second year serving on the board. She is vice president of accounting & financial reporting and has been at Ameritas for nineteen years. Smith shared that, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the HopeSpoke Board to help the organization provide comprehensive services in meeting the mental health needs in our community.”
HopeSpoke is also excited to welcome Dave Graff, Fiserv; Bess Sullivan Scott, Doane University; and Julie Smith, community volunteer to the Board of Directors.
For more information about HopeSpoke services or to make a donation go to www.hopespoke.org or call 402-475-7666.
