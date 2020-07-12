HomeServices of Nebraska names Dan Mlnarik president

Lincoln, Nebraska, July 2, 2020, HomeServices of Nebraska, comprised of Lincoln’s leading residential real estate brands HOME Real Estate and Woods Bros Realty and the full-service title and escrow company HomeServices Title, today announced that Dan Mlnarik, has been promoted to president of HomeServices of Nebraska. Mlnarik, who most recently served as Brand Manager of HOME Real Estate, takes over for current president and CEO Shannon Harner, who is leaving the company to lead efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities across the State of Nebraska at the helm of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.
A longtime resident of the Lincoln area, Mlnarik began his real estate career in 1996 when he joined HOME Real Estate as an agent and in 2016, was promoted to Sales Manager. In 2016 Mlnarik, helped successfully merge four offices into what is currently the Midtown office, providing support and leadership for nearly 200 agents.
As president, Mlnarik will shape the company’s strategy and direct operations with a focus on driving future growth while preserving HOME Real Estate’s and Wood Bros. Realty’s reputation for exceeding clients’ expectations. “I am both humbled and honored by this opportunity,” said Mlnarik. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by these incredible teams of talented agents, sales managers, employees and lending and title professionals.”
“Dan has proven himself to be an exceptional leader and has done an excellent job gaining the trust of both his agents and their buyers and sellers,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America. “And I am confident that with his experience and fresh perspective, HOME Real Estate and Woods Bros. Realty are well-positioned for continued growth and success.”
