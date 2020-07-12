HomeServices of Nebraska names Dan Mlnarik president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln, Nebraska, July 2, 2020, HomeServices of Nebraska, comprised of Lincoln’s leading residential real estate brands HOME Real Estate and Woods Bros Realty and the full-service title and escrow company HomeServices Title, today announced that Dan Mlnarik, has been promoted to president of HomeServices of Nebraska. Mlnarik, who most recently served as Brand Manager of HOME Real Estate, takes over for current president and CEO Shannon Harner, who is leaving the company to lead efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities across the State of Nebraska at the helm of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

A longtime resident of the Lincoln area, Mlnarik began his real estate career in 1996 when he joined HOME Real Estate as an agent and in 2016, was promoted to Sales Manager. In 2016 Mlnarik, helped successfully merge four offices into what is currently the Midtown office, providing support and leadership for nearly 200 agents.