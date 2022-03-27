Home Federal Bank announces new mortgage officer

Home Federal Bank has added a mortgage loan officer to its growing operations in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ashley Howard specializes in conventional, FHA, VA, and NIFA home loans.

As a mortgage loan officer at Home Federal Bank, Ms. Howard’s goal is to help people find their dream home. “ Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions people will make. I understand. I have been there myself. I want to be there for our customers every step of the way to provide a seamless real estate experience.” says Howard.

In addition to her new role, Ms. Howard is active in the Lincoln community and volunteers for several community organizations.

Howard can be reached at the 48th and Highway 2 Office in Lincoln, by phone at (531) 207-0294 or by email at ahoward@homefederalne.com.

Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in Downtown Grand Island and now serves six communities across Nebraska – Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington, Superior, and Lincoln.