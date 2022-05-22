 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home Federal Announces New Assistant Vice President

Pool

Home Federal Bank’s Board of Directors has promoted Dave Pool to Assistant Vice President. Pool manages the Lincoln, Loan Production Office, providing financial solutions to businesses and individuals. With this new leadership role, Mr. Pool will continue helping customers achieve their financial goals and help companies succeed with innovative business solutions.

A native of Grand Island and graduate of the University of Nebraska, he enjoys coaching his daughters in fastpitch softball and participating in his slow pitch team.

If you are in need of a business or personal loan, you can reach Dave Pool at 531-207-0295 or dpool@homefederalne.bank.

Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in Downtown Grand Island and now serves six communities across Nebraska – Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington, Lincoln and Superior. With more than 70 dedicated employees, they are proud to be one of Nebraska's most respected community banks and continue to meet the changing needs of their growing customer base.

