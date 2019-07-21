Kaylie Hogan-Schnittker joins the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development as director of talent strategy, focusing on growing, recruiting and retaining talent in the Lincoln metro area. Her experience includes working for; BCom Solutions, the Nebraska Legislature, various political campaigns and community involvement.
With her passion for continued community growth and success, Hogan-Schnittker is excited for the opportunity to promote the Lincoln metro area. She can be reached at kaylie@selectlincoln.org.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President, Wendy Birdsall, has announced the hiring of Baylee Vrtiska to serve in the role of digital marketing specialist. Vrtiska graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with majors in broadcasting and journalism.
Prior to her hire, Vrtiska spent over a year at Lincoln Electric System working in the communications department. She also brings experience working in television news, sports and nonprofits. She can be reached at bvrtiska@lcoc.com.