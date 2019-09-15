Hoefer named managing broker of Keller Williams Lincoln

We are proud to announce that Karalyn Hoefer has been named the new designated broker of Keller Williams Lincoln, effective August 27, 2019.
Hoefer has been a licensed realtor since 2001 and acquired her broker’s license in 2007. Hoefer joined Keller Williams Lincoln in 2016. She holds several designations including GRI (Graduate Realtors Institute), CRS (certified residential specialist) and SRS (short sale specialist), along with being a certified luxury home marketing specialist.
She is very active in her local, state and national associations and is currently the president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln.
Keller Williams is the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 975 offices and 186,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. The main office phone number is (402) 328-0200 and the company website to view all of Lincoln’s residential listings is www.kwlincoln.kw.com.