Hilgers Graben named to 2022 “Best Law Firms” list

Lincoln, Nebraska, November 4, 2021 – National litigation firm Hilgers Graben PLLC announces that it has received recognition in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2022 edition of “Best Law Firms.” Firms included in the “Best Law Firms” rankings are recognized for professional excellence and service and have persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving such a ranking signals a combination of high-quality law practice, breadth of legal expertise, and dedication to client service.

The firm was specifically recognized for Litigation and Intellectual Property. This recent recognition adds to the firm’s growing recognition by national publications for its talented team and its growth; Hilgers Graben previously has been recognized as one of the 5000 fastest growing private businesses in America by Inc. magazine.

Firm founder Mike Hilgers stated, “This recognition publicly acknowledges what our clients have been telling us—that the legal professionals at Hilgers Graben are top notch, do excellent work, and help our clients solve their problems. It also recognizes that our ‘no jerks’ culture, together with Big Law talent is gaining national traction. We are grateful to our clients and peers for the recognition.”