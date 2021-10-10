Hilgers Graben expands Lincoln office, adds new associates

Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce an expansion of its Lincoln, Nebraska, office with the addition of attorneys: Adam Nyenhuis, Evan Hall, and Samuel Settle to its fast growing litigation team.

Adam Nyenhuis is an associate who has substantial experience with breach of contract and fraud cases, mergers and acquisitions disputes, and breach of fiduciary duty claims. He has clerked at the Supreme Court of Delaware and the Supreme Court of Alabama. Nyenhuis graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law (cum laude) and received his undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota (with distinction).

Evan Hall is a senior associate who has complex litigation experience representing a variety of clients, ranging from individuals and small, private companies to publicly held corporations. He graduated from Cornell Law School (cum laude) where he served as an editor for the Cornell Law Review and worked for the school’s Capital Punishment and Labor Law clinics.

Samuel Settle is a litigation associate who just completed a clerkship with the Honorable Jonathan Papik of the Nebraska Supreme Court. Settle is a graduate of Harvard Law School where he acted as the communications editor of the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. He received his undergraduate from Harvard University.