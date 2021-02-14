Hilgers Graben celebrates 10 year anniversary

The national law firm Hilgers Graben is pleased to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on February 14, 2021. The firm’s founder, Mike Hilgers, started his law practice in the basement of his home in Northwest Lincoln with no other full-time litigation personnel. Ten years later, the firm celebrates its anniversary with nearly 40 attorneys around the country, presences in five states, nationwide reach, and having been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies three years in a row. The firm recently opened its Miami office and will expand into California later this year.

“The success of our first ten years is a result of two things,” said Hilgers. “The first is a disruptive economic approach centered on using geographic arbitrage as a price-cutting tool, which is one of the few truly innovative business models in a space traditionally dominated by Big Law. The second is our “no jerks” culture, which has attracted elite attorneys and sophisticated clients from around the country.”

Starting on January 1, 2021, the firm announced a new leadership structure for its next decade of growth. It hired its first Chief Executive Officer Sterling Miller. Miller is a three-time general counsel of companies Sabre Corporation, Travelocity, and Marketo.