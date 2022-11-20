Henricksen is new April Sampson Cancer Center Director

Danielle Henricksen joins the April Sampson Cancer Center as director. Henrickson has been a part of Bryan Medical Center since 2003, where she has served as radiology manager, interim director of radiology and most recently, director of patient access. Henrickson earned her bachelor’s degree in radiologic technologies from Adventist University and her master’s degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan.

She’s a certified radiology administrator (CRA) and was a Leadership Lincoln Fellow in 2019-2020. Henrickson is a member of the National Association for Healthcare Access Management (NAHAM), the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and various state and national radiology organizations.

Henrickson’s radiology background and knowledge of the health care revenue cycle coupled with her experience in leadership and patient access make her a natural fit to lead the April Sampson Cancer Center.

Learn more about the April Sampson Cancer Center and how you can become involved at bryanhealth.org/new-cancer-center.