Heartland Cancer Foundation welcomes new director

Heartland Cancer Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Amy Green as its development director. She first joined Heartland Cancer Foundation in 2014 by serving on the board of directors and has also been active with the volunteer Impact Guild. Green has been an event chair for the foundation's signature Mardi Gras Gala for the past six years and has also been involved in planning other fundraising events for the foundation. Her experience with development and strategic planning will be a great fit as she supports the foundation’s growth and future success.
The mission of Heartland Cancer Foundation is to provide practical and immediate assistance to local cancer patients so they can focus on healing. They assist with housing, car payments, gas cards and other expenses not covered by insurance.
Visit HeartlandCancerFoundation.org to apply for a grant, to donate or to learn more. They love to connect and partner with local businesses. To inquire about corporate giving and sponsorships, please contact Amy Green at 402-429-4331 or hcfdirectorne@gmail.com.
