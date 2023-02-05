LINCOLN, NE (January 27, 2023) – HBE LLP, one of Nebraska’s premier certified public accounting and consulting firms, is pleased to announce that Ashley S. Bell, CPA has been promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2023.

Bell graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a minor in finance. Upon completing her degree, Bell worked for a national firm as a senior audit associate II and for a local bank as a chief operations officer and comptroller. She joined HBE in 2018 as a senior accountant and most recently held the title of assurance director. Bell has been instrumental in growing the firm’s practice within commercial industries, including employee benefit plan specialized services.

“Ashley is a wonderful asset to the firm. She brings a wealth of expertise and professionalism in serving clients in both the private sector as well as the not-for-profit industry,” said Scott Becker, managing partner. “Ashley has demonstrated a high level of commitment to our clients and the entire HBE team through her role as an assurance leader. We are pleased to welcome Ashley into our partnership and look forward to her ongoing leadership.”

In the community, Bell serves as treasurer for St. Mark’s Preschool KIDZONE and a TeamMates mentor. She is an active member and volunteer at St. Mark’s Methodist Church.

In addition to Bell’s partnership promotion, HBE also announces the following leadership promotions:

Grant W. Nuttelmann, promoted to HBE 360 outsourced accounting director

Niki L. Stehlik, CPA, promoted to assurance director

Cody D. McCain, CPA, promoted to tax manager

JC Pickering, promoted to information technology manager

The addition of Bell brings HBE’s total partner count to 17 with a staff of over 100 total employees focused on serving clients in Nebraska and throughout the U.S. HBE is a leading provider of professional accounting and consulting services throughout Nebraska. Operating from multiple office locations in Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha, the firm offers a complete range of financial management services for businesses, not-for-profit and governmental organizations, niche industries, and individuals. These services include specialized advisory, tax, audit, data analytics, business valuations, outsourced accounting and CFO solutions, personal financial planning, and wealth management. For more information, please visit www.hbecpa.com.

Investment advisor services offered through HBE Wealth Management, LLC.