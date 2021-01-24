HBE LLP announces new partners

HBE LLP, a leading Nebraska advisory and accounting firm, is pleased to announce that Scott Scheef and Michael Arens have each been promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2021.
Scott Scheef, CPA, CVA, is a 2007 graduate of Hastings College. He joined HBE as an accountant in 2011, specializing in tax, advisory, and accounting services for clients primarily within the commercial, manufacturing, and construction industries. As a certified valuation analyst, Scheef also works with clients for succession planning, buy-sell consultation, and estate planning. He currently leads the firm’s Construction Industry and State and Local Tax (SALT) Specialty Teams. Scheef is past treasurer of the Associated Builders and Contractors Cornhusker Chapter, current treasurer for SMILE-Center, and current board member for Construction Accounting Network.
Michael Arens, CPA, is a 2010 graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Upon the completion of his master’s degree in 2011, he worked for a public accounting firm in Kearney, Nebraska, before joining HBE in 2014. Since that time, Arens has provided specialized tax and business advisory services for a variety of HBE clients throughout the state. He currently leads the firm’s Agribusiness Industry Specialty Team, which includes the oversight of specialized client services and business development efforts. Arens serves on the Parish Finance Committee for St. Michaels Catholic Church and is a member of Lincoln’s Young Professionals Group.
HBE is a leading provider of professional accounting and consulting services throughout Nebraska. Operating from multiple office locations in Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha, the firm offers a complete range of financial management services for businesses, not-for-profit and governmental organizations, niche industries, and individuals. These services include specialized advisory, tax, audit, data analytics, outsourced accounting and CFO solutions, personal financial planning, and wealth management. For more information, please visit www.hbecpa.com