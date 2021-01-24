HBE LLP announces new partners

HBE LLP, a leading Nebraska advisory and accounting firm, is pleased to announce that Scott Scheef and Michael Arens have each been promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2021.

Scott Scheef, CPA, CVA, is a 2007 graduate of Hastings College. He joined HBE as an accountant in 2011, specializing in tax, advisory, and accounting services for clients primarily within the commercial, manufacturing, and construction industries. As a certified valuation analyst, Scheef also works with clients for succession planning, buy-sell consultation, and estate planning. He currently leads the firm’s Construction Industry and State and Local Tax (SALT) Specialty Teams. Scheef is past treasurer of the Associated Builders and Contractors Cornhusker Chapter, current treasurer for SMILE-Center, and current board member for Construction Accounting Network.