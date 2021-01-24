 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HBAL installs Kinning as 2021 president

HBAL installs Kinning as 2021 president

{{featured_button_text}}
HBAL installs Kinning as 2021 president

Kinning

Matt Kinning, Kinning Design Build, Inc., was installed as president of the Home Builders Association of Lincoln on January 11, 2021. For a complete list of HBAL's 2021 officers & directors, please visit www.HBAL.org.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News