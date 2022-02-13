 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HBAL installs Hoppe as 2022 president

Ward Fred Hoppe, The Hoppe Law Firm, was installed as the 72nd president of the Home Builders Association of Lincoln on February 1, 2022. For a complete list of HBAL's 2022 officers & directors, please visit www.HBAL.org.

