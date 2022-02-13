Ward Fred Hoppe, The Hoppe Law Firm, was installed as the 72nd president of the Home Builders Association of Lincoln on February 1, 2022. For a complete list of HBAL's 2022 officers & directors, please visit www.HBAL.org.
HBAL installs Hoppe as 2022 president
Related to this story
Most Popular
inSOURCE Financial is excited to announce that we will be partnering with nationally renowned financial author and speaker, Sean Quigley, who …
CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes and congratulates the following members that have achieved a significant number of consecutive years of pro…
Woods Aitken is delighted to announce that Kaylen K. Akert and Audrey R. Svane have been elected partners in the firm. The election was effect…
Lillie Norris joins the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce as digital marketing specialist. Her experience in marketing includes working for Coldwell…
Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P., is pleased to announce that Lily Amare and Katie A. Joseph have been promoted to partner.
Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Dillon Buss, aftermarket customer service representative; Justin Dalebout, departm…
A new in-home care company has opened in Lincoln, Nebraska.