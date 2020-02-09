Hatmaker named process manager at Lincoln Industries

Lincoln Industries Director of Operations Jake Bruns has announced the selection of Troy Hatmaker to the position of senior process manager at its tube fabrication facility at its Lincoln Airpark facility.
In this role, Hatmaker will be responsible for leading projects that positively impact safety, quality and operational efficiencies. In addition, he will support the growth of the company’s tube fabrication business.
“Troy joins Lincoln Industries with 18 years of experience in the tube bending industry,” said Bruns. “We are confident that his talent, knowledge and experience will positively impact our success.”
