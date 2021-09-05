 Skip to main content
Hatch added to LPED Team
Allison Hatch has joined the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development as director of workforce eevelopment. In her role, Hatch will continue to work with the Lincoln Manufacturing Class, expand the brand of EmployLNK and engage more businesses to be involved in LPED’s workforce strategy. She will also collaborate in the execution of the talent development strategy to grow, recruit, and retain talent right here in Lincoln.

Hatch brings over 10 years of experience in developing talent in Nebraska. Prior to joining the LPED team, Hatch worked as the Talent Development Team Leader at the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

