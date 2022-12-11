Hassebrook joins Mueller Robak

Mueller Robak LLC is pleased to announce that Kristen J. Hassebrook has joined the firm. Ms. Hassebrook, a Laurel, Nebraska native, received her Juris Doctor degree, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2011. Ms. Hassebrook is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction in Political Science and Economics. She is admitted to practice law in the state of Nebraska.

Most recently, Ms. Hassebrook served as the executive vice president for Legislation & Policy for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry where she lobbied at both the state and federal level and engaged in issues management with regulatory agencies on behalf of Nebraska businesses. Previously, Ms. Hassebrook was vice president of Legal and Regulatory Affairs for the Nebraska Cattlemen where she lobbied and provided regulatory assistance on behalf of beef producers. Ms. Hassebrook has also worked in development for the University of Nebraska Foundation and with the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska. Ms. Hassebrook and her husband, Ryan, have two daughters and live outside of Lincoln where they raise livestock.

Mueller Robak LLC is Nebraska’s premier lobbying and government relations firms. The firm is ranked a Tier 1 firm, the highest available rank, in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” The firm’s principals, William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak, have each been selected for inclusion in “The Best Lawyers in America” and “Great Plains Super Lawyers” in the field of Government Relations Law in each of the past 15 years. The professionals of Mueller Robak LLC have an active and respected presence before the Nebraska State Legislature and all agencies of state and local government. The firm’s offices are located in Lincoln.