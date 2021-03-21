Harry A. Koch Co. changing name to FNIC

The Harry A. Koch Co., a long-time affiliate of First Insurance Group, LLC, a subsidiary of the Lauritzen Corporation, will now operate as FNIC. In February, First Insurance Group’s seventeen individual insurance agencies united their brands, experiences, stories, and futures into one agency and now operate as FNIC. The new brand will soon be reflected on the agency’s buildings, informational materials and advertising.

“The group’s decentralized operating model has performed exceptionally, with each agency developing and nurturing meaningful client and carrier partnerships,” said Scott Hill, president and CEO. “However, it was clear that the more this affiliated group of agencies worked together and shared resources, the better service our clients and business partners received.” Unifying as FNIC is a meaningful and decisive step that will lead to greater efficiencies, improved access to teams of talented people, and strengthened support of the Omaha and Lincoln communities, Hill said.

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), also affiliated with the Lauritzen Corporation, has long been a supportive and collaborative partner. The new name and logo proudly highlight that relationship in an exciting way and signal their joint stability, breadth of knowledge, and depth of resources.