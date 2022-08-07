Habitat for Humanity announces new board of directors

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is excited to announce the new board of directors for the upcoming fiscal year.

The new executive committee will consist of Dan Hile, president, Megan Bolmer from Nelnet, 1st vice president, Paul Rann from Talent Plus, 2nd vice president, Bryan Soko from BVH Architects, secretary and Craig Jessen, treasurer.

Returning to the board are Haleigh Carlson from Perry Law Firm, Cara McMann from Bryan Health, Vicki Obrecht, Steve Pointon from Fourth Presbyterian Church, Roger Reynolds, Tami Soper from Boystown, Karissa Vandenberg from US Bank, Mark Watermeier from Manzitto, and Lisa Williams from Ameritas.

New additions to the board are: Jarvis Green from Gemhealthfitness, Ageda Montes de Oca from Woods Bros Realty, and Hannes Zetzsche from Baird Holm LLP.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.