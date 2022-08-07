 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Habitat for Humanity announces new board of directors

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is excited to announce the new board of directors for the upcoming fiscal year.

The new executive committee will consist of Dan Hile, president, Megan Bolmer from Nelnet, 1st vice president, Paul Rann from Talent Plus, 2nd vice president, Bryan Soko from BVH Architects, secretary and Craig Jessen, treasurer.

Returning to the board are Haleigh Carlson from Perry Law Firm, Cara McMann from Bryan Health, Vicki Obrecht, Steve Pointon from Fourth Presbyterian Church, Roger Reynolds, Tami Soper from Boystown, Karissa Vandenberg from US Bank, Mark Watermeier from Manzitto, and Lisa Williams from Ameritas.

People are also reading…

New additions to the board are: Jarvis Green from Gemhealthfitness, Ageda Montes de Oca from Woods Bros Realty, and Hannes Zetzsche from Baird Holm LLP.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. 

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prochaska joins Rembolt Ludtke

Prochaska joins Rembolt Ludtke

Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Adam Prochaska has joined the firm as an attorney specializing in civil litigation.

UNANIMOUS on the move

UNANIMOUS on the move

UNANIMOUS has promoted Jamie Riha to the marketing director of the Lincoln-based brand alignment and communications agency.

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Aaron May, director of Health and Wellness; Chris Moses, aftermarket customer serv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News