Habitat for Humanity adds new staff and board members

Deanna Walz joins Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln as the director of development. With 30 years of experience in marketing and events for media organizations, businesses and nonprofits, she plans to increase the impact of the organization through sponsorships and community partnerships.

Rose Opbroek returns from retirement after 30 years in the nonprofit industry as Habitat’s special projects manager. She will be lending her years of expertise to many different projects including grant management, volunteer coordination and various other projects.

New members joining the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors in July include: Cara McMann, Bryan Health, Paul Rann, Talent Plus, and Karissa Vandenberg, US Bank.

Established in 1988, Habitat Lincoln has built or repaired more than 162 local homes; housing more than 750 men, women and children. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.