Gustafson retires from Nebraska Community Foundation

Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) today announced Director of Advancement and Gift Planning Jim Gustafson’s plan to retire at the end of 2021. Gustafson will continue to help NCF fulfill its community-building mission on a part-time basis for the next few years.

Gustafson joined NCF on a full-time basis in 2005. Prior to that, he worked with NCF as a consultant beginning in 1998. Gustafson’s work continues to have an incredible impact on the future of many Nebraska hometowns. Ogallala, McCook, Ord, Norfolk, Albion, Kimball, Ainsworth, Stuart, Bertrand, Byron, Imperial, Deshler, Seward, Pender, Burwell, Shickley, Nebraska City, Spencer, Diller, Lewiston, Columbus, Laurel, Ralston, Wallace and Hebron are just some of the dozens of communities where he has helped donors fulfill their dreams of building and sustaining stronger, more prosperous Nebraska hometowns. He has connected countless generous Nebraskans with the causes that matter to them most – from children’s dental health to community facilities, youth engagement, capitalizing community unrestricted endowments and much more.