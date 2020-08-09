Greenleaf has rebranded

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are excited to announce that our company has rebranded. After 15 years of operating as Greenleaf Properties, we have refreshed our name as well as our logo. As of July 2020 we are now Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate. While this is a significant change for us, our objectives with and commitment to serving our clients remain the same.

Greenleaf is a full-service commercial real estate company located in Lincoln Nebraska, with our roots dating back to 1973. We believe in building relationships and strive to understand each clients objectives and develop a strategy to meet their specific needs. Whatever your commercial real estate needs might be, our team of professionals are here to help you succeed.

For more information on Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate contact us at (402)467-2525 or check out our website www.greenleafcommercial.com