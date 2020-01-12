Great Western Bank new employees for Lincoln market

Sioux Falls, S.D. – January 9, 2020 – Great Western Bank has announced new staff members for the Nebraska market. New employees include:

Roderick Arndt – business banker. Arndt has more than 17 years in business and commercial banking and has a degree in business administration with a finance emphasis from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is active in the community serving on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries serving Southeast Nebraska and is a past campaign/committee volunteer for the United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County. He can be reached at 402.473.6143 or by email at Roderick.Arndt@GreatWesternBank.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Russ Sebek – business banking manager. Sebek has more than 21 years in the banking industry and has held positions of increasing responsibility serving in roles that include store manager, branch manager and market president/commercial banking manager. He holds BS degrees in business administration with a finance emphasis and economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He is active in the community having served on boards for the United Way, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, CHAD and Junior Achievement. He can be reached at 402.473.6134 or by email at Russell.Sebek@GreatWesternBank.com