Great Western Bank new employees for Lincoln market

Sioux Falls, S.D. – January 9, 2020 – Great Western Bank has announced new staff members for the Nebraska market. New employees include:
Roderick Arndt – business banker. Arndt has more than 17 years in business and commercial banking and has a degree in business administration with a finance emphasis from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is active in the community serving on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries serving Southeast Nebraska and is a past campaign/committee volunteer for the United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County. He can be reached at 402.473.6143 or by email at Roderick.Arndt@GreatWesternBank.com
Russ Sebek – business banking manager. Sebek has more than 21 years in the banking industry and has held positions of increasing responsibility serving in roles that include store manager, branch manager and market president/commercial banking manager. He holds BS degrees in business administration with a finance emphasis and economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He is active in the community having served on boards for the United Way, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, CHAD and Junior Achievement. He can be reached at 402.473.6134 or by email at Russell.Sebek@GreatWesternBank.com
“Great Western Bank’s mission is to Make Life Great by taking outstanding care of its customers,” said Regional President Chris Wiedenfeld. “We believe our people make that happen. We are proud to add these top-notch professionals to our team and look forward to putting the customer first and creating meaningful relationships with our customers in the greater Lincoln area and across the state of Nebraska.”
About Great Western Bank
Great Western Bank is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western services its customers through more than 170 branches located in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. Great Western Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB). To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.