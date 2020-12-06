Governor recognizes HIRE Vets and 2020 award winners

Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2 pm, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts congratulated Nebraska-based companies Berry Law, ALLO Communications, Persevus, and Executive Airborne Solutions for earning Medallions from the Department of Labor HIRE Vets program. A small ceremony will be held at the Nebraska State Capitol to award the medallions and recognize Nebraska companies that make a concerted effort to employ and attract veterans.

The HIRE Vets award is the only federal employment award that recognizes business efforts to successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans in the workplace. This is the third year that the award has been presented.

Four Nebraska businesses were awarded with the HIRE Vets award this year. Berry Law and Persevus were awarded with Platinum Medallions while ALLO and Executive Airborne Solutions were awarded with Gold Medallions. The Medallions are based on metrics for veteran hiring and retention based on the size of the business, along with company efforts to integrate and mentor veterans.

Berry Law