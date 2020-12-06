Governor recognizes HIRE Vets and 2020 award winners

Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2 pm, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts congratulated Nebraska-based companies Berry Law, ALLO Communications, Persevus, and Executive Airborne Solutions for earning Medallions from the Department of Labor HIRE Vets program. A small ceremony will be held at the Nebraska State Capitol to award the medallions and recognize Nebraska companies that make a concerted effort to employ and attract veterans.
The HIRE Vets award is the only federal employment award that recognizes business efforts to successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans in the workplace. This is the third year that the award has been presented.
Four Nebraska businesses were awarded with the HIRE Vets award this year. Berry Law and Persevus were awarded with Platinum Medallions while ALLO and Executive Airborne Solutions were awarded with Gold Medallions. The Medallions are based on metrics for veteran hiring and retention based on the size of the business, along with company efforts to integrate and mentor veterans.
Berry Law
Berry Law strives to get every veteran the disability benefits they have earned and assists those in and around the community. Veterans are central to Berry Law, and the team features veterans from each of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Five of the seven executives at the firm are veterans. Berry Law has continued to aggressively hire veterans through the COVID crisis and plans to continue hiring veterans to join the team.
John Berry, the firm’s CEO said it was an honor to receive the award and that “Veterans are our country’s greatest natural resource. We reach out to hire Veterans not just to honor their service, but because they are generally great at providing an immediate positive impact to the team. The same skills and values that allowed them to succeed in the military can directly translate into civilian success.”
To learn more about Berry Law, please visit www.berrylawfirm.com or www.ptsdlawyers.com
