Girl Scouts announces new board member

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is proud to announce the election of a new member to its board of directors.

Jacqueline Tabke of Lincoln is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and an attorney with Nolan, Olson, and Stryker in Omaha. She grew up in girl scouting and earned the gold award, the organization’s highest award.

We are the Girl Scouts. We provide the opportunity for every girl to be someone amazing, and we believe that girls together can change the world. Visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.