Girl Scouts announce new board member

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is proud to announce the election of a new member to its board of directors; Laura Fender, Omaha.
Fender is senior vice president and controller at Mutual of Omaha, where she leads the preparation and reporting of financial information. A graduate of Creighton University, Fender is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants and is the executive sponsor of the Women in Leadership Employee Resource Group at Mutual of Omaha. She serves on the boards of Completely Kids, Mutual of Omaha Foundation and the Omaha chapter of Financial Executives International.
We are the Girl Scouts. We provide the opportunity for every girl to be someone amazing and we believe that girls together can change the world. Visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.