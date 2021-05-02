General Surgery Associates welcomes Dr. Rachel Jendro

Rachel Jendro, DO, FACOS, specializes in breast care including diagnosing and treating malignant and benign conditions. She joins General Surgery Associates with exceptional training and experience, and a commitment to offer compassionate, expert care for her patients. Dr. Jendro believes in an honest, open approach. Patients often have questions, and Dr. Jendro offers an environment for healthy discussions and planning and is there for her patients throughout their journey.

Areas of expertise include: breast cancer; benign breast masses; breast cysts; breast pain; nipple discharge; genetic testing – working with women who have a family history of breast cancer. She also performs lumpectomies, mastectomies, nipple and skin sparing mastectomies, excisional biopsies and ultrasound guided biopsies.

Dr. Jendro received her medical degree from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine. Her general surgery internship and residency were completed at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. Her breast surgical oncology fellowship was completed at H. Lee Moffit Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa, Florida. She studied under Dr. Charles Cox, a renowned pioneer in breast surgery.