 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

General Excavating names Kabourek director of operation

General Excavating names Kabourek director of operation

Lincoln Nebraska (March 11, 2022) – General Excavating is pleased to announce the addition of Jerry Kabourek to the management team. Mr. Kabourek brings over thirty years of experience in the civil construction industry to General Excavating. Kabourek ’s diverse background will help ensure resources are used effectively towards the successful completion of a wide variety of private and public underground utility projects.

General Excavating is “Your Underground Partner” specializing in utilities, excavation shoring, environmental remediation, trenchless construction, hydro excavation, communications, hourly service work, and the sale of landscaping supplies, on projects throughout the Midwest.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Small expenses you may not notice are draining your budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News