Aurora, July 2019, Gary Thompson Agency, Inc., (GTA), a full-service, independent insurance agency, announced on July 1 that it has merged with Aurora Insurance, an independent insurance agency in Aurora. With the completion of this merger, Aurora Insurance will operate in conjunction with Gary Thompson Agency, Inc.
“We are so excited for this opportunity to partner with Matt Shaw and his team and establish a flagship in the community of Aurora. We look forward to adding Aurora to our list of growing agencies in Nebraska and, in addition, having the opportunity to offer more carrier options to customers in that part of the state. Matt will become a shareholder in the Gary Thompson Agency, and we are thrilled for him to join our team”, says GTA President Krae Dutoit.
Aurora Insurance has been servicing Hamilton County and central Nebraska for over 30 years.
About Gary Thompson Agency, Inc.
Gary Thompson Agency, Inc. specializes in personal insurance products, commercial insurance, farm and crop insurance and employee benefits, highly emphasizing personalized service. With its addition of Aurora Insurance, the agency has now grown to include 22 office locations across Nebraska. For more information on Gary Thompson Agency, Inc., please visit www.GTAInsures.com.