Gary Dulgar joins Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln as the new construction manager. Recently retired after a nearly 30-year career in construction project management, Dulgar most recently completed a stint with FEMA as a program delivery manager.

Dulgar holds a bachelor's degree in architecture as well as an MBA with an additional graduate certificate in project management. He is a member of the Construction Management Association of America and the Project Management Institute.

He has managed projects totaling more than $300M in construction value and has worked as a general contractor, consultant, and an owner’s representative, giving him a broad industry background. Dulgar prioritizes relationships and community involvement, demonstrated by his volunteer experience as a part of Habitat Lincoln’s regular construction crew over the past few years.