Gardner-Williams new shareholder at Keating O’Gara Law

The Keating O’Gara law firm in Lincoln, Nebraska, is pleased to announce Tara Gardner-Williams has been made shareholder in the firm.

Gardner-Williams is a 2007 graduate of the Nebraska College of Law and joined Keating O’Gara as an associate attorney in 2014, having established a successful solo practice emphasizing domestic relations and juvenile law. She is the 2012 recipient of the Nebraska State Bar Association’s Robert M. Spire Pro Bono Award.

Gardner-Williams’ practice has continued to focus on family law and domestic matters, legal separation, divorce and marital property division, custody disputes, pre-nuptial agreements, and the settlement, modification, trial and appeal of those matters.

Keating O’Gara Law has provided exceptional legal services to individuals and businesses throughout Nebraska for over 70 years, concentrating on serious personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, complex civil litigation, business formation, labor law and family law. 

