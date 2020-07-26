Ganyo named VP, Rural Services division at Bryan Health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick Ganyo, MHA, CMPE, will has joined the senior leadership team as vice president of Bryan Health's Rural Services division.

Ganyo has more than 30 years of experience in health care in various leadership and administrative roles. He first joined the Bryan Health system in 2011 as chief administrative officer for Bryan Heart. And since 2014, Ganyo has led Bryan Health Connect and Bryan Health Connect ACO, LLC.

"Pat's extensive leadership experience in health care and proven ability to build collaborative relationships with physicians and communities make him an excellent choice to lead our rural services division," said Russ Gronewold, president and CEO at Bryan Health. "In addition to his exceptional interpersonal skills, Pat has a unique background in health care operations. This includes experience in the management of physician practices and critical access hospitals, and first-hand knowledge of successful growth and development strategies, which will be helpful in supporting health care leaders in rural areas."

Bryan Health’s rural services division serves as a catalyst to empower rural communities to deliver the highest quality of care by providing integrated health and wellness services. Bryan offers a broad range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each community.