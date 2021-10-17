Gagner hired as Lincoln Arts Council executive director

The Board of Directors and staff of the Lincoln Arts Council (LAC) welcome Troy Gagner as the next executive director, replacing Deb Weber who is retiring in October.

Gagner is a Lincoln native and attended UNL for both undergraduate and graduate school. His 28-year career spans public and private sector roles in community, economic and nonprofit development in Lincoln and throughout the state of Nebraska. He honed his skills for the executive director role by spending the last four years as both the development director and partnerships & programs director for LAC. Gagner’s proven track record coupled with his passion for the LAC mission made him a standout for this role.

Gagner and his wife, Amy, have been happily married for 25 years and have two adult children pursuing their careers. Troy and Amy Gagner also run their own yoga studio in downtown Lincoln and stay involved in the arts community here in Lincoln.

Congratulations to Troy Gagner and the Lincoln Arts Council.