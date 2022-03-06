 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flagstone’s Danny Clare becomes CFP certificant

Clare

Danny Clare has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the certified financial planner and CFP marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. Clare is a lead wealth advisor at Flagstone Financial Management, where he helps clients establish and achieve their goals.

The CFP mark identifies individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP exam covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning.

“I am very excited to have Danny on our team, and I’m proud of the work he put into obtaining his CFP certification. He is a caring, charismatic and hard-working member of our advisor team and will be an important part of Flagstone as we move forward,” said Michael Johnson, the firm’s founder.

Established in 2017, Flagstone is a fee-only financial planning and wealth management firm in Lincoln, Nebraska. Flagstone works primarily with high-net-worth or high-income individuals, families and charitable organizations who are seeking holistic advice from a financial professional. For more information, please visit flagstonefm.com.

Flagstone is an SEC-registered investment advisor. CFP Board owns the marks CFP and certified financial planner in the U.S.

