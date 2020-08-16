Five Nines named Top Managed IT Provider in Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln, Nebraska, July 30, 2020, Five Nines, an information technology services provider headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, was named the top Information Technology Services Provider in Nebraska by a global assessment for the second time in 2020.

Five Nines has been named as one of the world’s premier managed IT service providers (MSP) on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. For the 13th year running, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weighs revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

“In all of the IT managed service providers that Nebraska has to offer, Five Nines stands as a shining example of excellence,” says Kris Blackmon, senior content director- Channel Partners, and Channel Futures. Blackmon also said, “These benchmarks [that were evaluated] are what local businesses should examine when choosing an IT managed service provider with the experience, skillset, business knowledge, and defined strategy to help them succeed in this fast-changing digital landscape.”