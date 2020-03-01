Five Nines introduces Joe Brown

Lincoln, Nebraska, Five Nines is excited to announce the hiring of Joe Brown as director of marketing operations. In his role, Brown will be responsible for leading every aspect of Five Nines’ marketing, including the engagement of existing customers to ensure they’re utilizing the full suite of Five Nines’ industry leading solutions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re excited to see Joe use his expertise to improve communication with our existing customers. He will also be implementing new ways to reach more potential customers to share the message regarding the difference our partners experience in transforming technology from a necessary evil to a strategic competitive advantage,” said Phil Taylor, vice president of sales for Five Nines.

Brown officially started with Five Nines in December. “We’re thrilled with how closely Joe aligns with the direction of Five Nines,” Taylor said. “His passion and energy are contagious and once you have an opportunity to spend a few minutes talking with Joe, you’ll immediately see his Niner spirit.”

For 15 years, Five Nines has partnered with Nebraska and Iowa based companies to establish and grow their technology operations. With offices in Kearney, Central City, Lincoln, and Omaha, Five Nines is the largest, most capable IT service company in the Iowa-Nebraska region. Learn more at www.gonines.com