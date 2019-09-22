Blaine Kahle, director of engineering for Five Nines, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Five Nines provides managed IT services to businesses in Nebraska and Iowa.
Kahle was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Blaine into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the council, Kahle has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.
Kahle will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Kahle will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“Providing managed IT services to hundreds of Nebraska businesses gives Five Nines insight to technology trends and their impact across several industries, and I look forward to sharing that expertise with the Forbes audience,” said Kahle. "I'm excited about participating in the council and the benefits it will bring to Five Nines and our community."
About Five Nines
Founded on an intense desire to solve problems and build long-term relationships with clients, Five Nines leverages technology to drive business success. With offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney & Central City, Five Nines advises the best IT solutions for Nebraska and Iowa based businesses, offering managed IT services. Through its unique service model, Five Nines’ clients experience reduced costs, accelerated growth, and increased productivity. Learn more at www.gonines.com