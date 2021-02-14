Five associate engineers at Olsson earn PE certification

Five associate engineers from Olsson who grew up in Lincoln recently passed the standardized required exams and earned professional engineer (PE) certification. To earn professional engineer certification, an individual must complete four years of professional experience under a licensed PE mentor and pass the PE exam.
The new PEs from Lincoln are:
Alexa Metcalf is a member of Olsson’s Lincoln Structural team, where she works primarily on architectural building projects, providing guidance and structural system design for new and preexisting construction projects. She earned bachelor's degrees in design pre-architecture and civil engineering and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Matt Olsson is a member of the firm’s Colorado Transportation team based in Loveland, where he provides clients with roadway and drainage designs and traffic engineering solutions. Olsson earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Colorado School of Mines
Nick Menefee works on geotechnical investigations and reports for private and commercial developments, utilities, roadways, earthen dams and agricultural facilities as a member of Olsson’s Lincoln Field Operations team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Otto LaPointe is a member of Olsson’s Facilities Structural team and provides project management and structural design services on a variety of projects, including community buildings, commercial developments and industrial facilities. LaPointe, an enrolled member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame.
Rachel Fuchs specializes in designing roadways for Olsson’s Nebraska Roads and Bridges team and is based in Lincoln. She earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.