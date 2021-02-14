Five associate engineers at Olsson earn PE certification

Five associate engineers from Olsson who grew up in Lincoln recently passed the standardized required exams and earned professional engineer (PE) certification. To earn professional engineer certification, an individual must complete four years of professional experience under a licensed PE mentor and pass the PE exam.

The new PEs from Lincoln are:

Alexa Metcalf is a member of Olsson’s Lincoln Structural team, where she works primarily on architectural building projects, providing guidance and structural system design for new and preexisting construction projects. She earned bachelor's degrees in design pre-architecture and civil engineering and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Matt Olsson is a member of the firm’s Colorado Transportation team based in Loveland, where he provides clients with roadway and drainage designs and traffic engineering solutions. Olsson earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Colorado School of Mines