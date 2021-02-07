First State promotes Kanger

First State Bank Nebraska announces the promotion of Jeff Kanger to president. He is succeeding Jerry L. Lentfer. Lentfer remains CEO of the bank and will continue to manage the bank’s executive committee and the overall direction of the bank. Kanger has been at First State for over 10 years and most recently served as executive vice president.

Lentfer and Kanger work together across First State’s footprint in eastern Nebraska to deliver deep experience across the bank’s lines of business with a strong commitment to the wellbeing and growth of employees, customers and the local community.

Tom Damkroger, chairman of the bank, said, “I’m really proud of what our team has accomplished over the last several years and 2020 in particular. We were a local leader in Paycheck Protection Program loans to provide essential operating capital to small businesses during a global crisis. Jerry and Jeff’s care for our communities, resilience and strategic insight continue to build a better bank for our customers.”