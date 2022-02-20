First Nebraska Trust Company announcements

First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebraska for over 26 years from offices in Lincoln and Omaha! First Nebraska Trust Company is a locally owned, independent trust company providing personalized and customized trust administration, estate settlement & investment management services. The experienced team of First Nebraska Trust Company has grown over the years which is attributable to our clients and professional friends.

We take great pride in having an exceptional team to serve Nebraska and beyond. We are proud to announce the appointment of Jaime Hemmerling as head of our Estate Settlement area & Staff Development. Hemmerling has been with First Nebraska Trust Company nearly 15 years and oversees operations and compliance as vice president & trust officer. As a hands-on trust officer, she continues to enhance systems and processes while being highly engaged with providing customized service for our clientele.

In addition, Brandi Novosad as vice president & trust officer has been formally named as head of our Trust Administration area. She will also now serve as chair of the Trust and Discretionary Committees. As of March 1st, she will celebrate 15 years with First Nebraska Trust Company. Her dedication, knowledge and experience will continue to enhance First Nebraska Trust Company service to clients, fiduciary diligence and serving the estate planning community.

In 2021, Luke Paladino joined First Nebraska Trust Company as a trust officer. Paladino is working in the Lincoln and Omaha office locations for First Nebraska Trust Company. He has over 15 years of experience as a trust officer and is highly service oriented. He earned his law degree from Creighton University in 2004.

Along with Paladino, Dominique Brown, a 2015 graduate from UNL, joined First Nebraska Trust Company as a trust administrator. She is highly engaged in making sure First Nebraska Trust Company continues to deliver outrageously excellent service.

The entire team of First Nebraska Trust Company is available and committed to serve our clients, estate planning professionals and the community.

Our team is here for you: President & Trust Officer, Robin Smith. Trust officers: Jaime Hemmerling, VP & trust officer, Brandi Novosad, VP & trust officer, Renae McCarthy VP & trust officer, Jeff Arnold VP & trust officer, Brian Wachman, trust officer and Luke Paladino, trust officer.

Investment Team: Scott Wendt, VP & chief investment officer, Chad Reeson, investment officer; Sean Finneran, investment officer; and Kevin Slattery, analyst.

Trust administrators: Trish Schultz, Valerie Rouch, Dominique Brown, Liz Reynolds, and Lin Briley.

Operations team: Krystal Rung, Sr. operations specialist and Karen Miller, operations specialist.

Board of Directors: Robin Smith, Kent Seacrest, Linda Robinson Rutz, Steve Spady, Tom Grafton and CJ Guenzel

For more information about First Nebraska Trust Company and our team members visit www.firstnebtrust.com or call 402-477-2200.