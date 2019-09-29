The fifth annual Inspire Awards were held on September 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Inspire Awards celebrate women who have excelled not only in their professional lives but as leaders and role models. Nebraska softball coach, Rhonda Revelle spoke to the crowd of about 800 about the five keys to living an inspired life.
These 11 women won 2019 Inspire Awards for the impact they are making in our community:
Excellence in Business Large; Cori Sampson Vokoun – Sampson Construction.
Excellence in Business Small/Medium; Dr. Beth Lau – Associated Anesthesiologists PC.
Excellence in Education; Tracy Anderson – UNL Lancaster County 4H Coordinator.
Excellence in Entrepreneurship; Nichole Hansen – Handersen Publishing.
Excellence in Government Service; Melissa Ripley - Lincoln Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Excellence in Healthcare (Presented by NRC); Jennifer Knecht – Immanuel Communities.
Excellence in Nonprofit; Cathy Martinez - Autism Family Network.
Excellence in Philanthropy; Linda Robinson Rutz - United Way.
Founders Award; Pam Dinneen – Mourning Hope Grief Center.
Future Business Leader (presented by Union Bank & Trust); Myah Anderson.
Woman of the Year (presented by University of Nebraska-Lincoln); Alice Dittman - Cornhusker Bank.
Nominations are open now at Journalstar/Inspire for the 2020 Inspire awards to be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.