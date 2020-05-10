Felsburg Holt & Ullevig promotes Meisinger to principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Felsburg Holt & Ullevig (FHU) has promoted Mark Meisinger, PE, PTOE to principal of the multidisciplinary consulting firm specializing in transportation engineering. Meisinger joined FHU in 2005 during its inaugural year in Nebraska. His leadership in traffic engineering and transportation planning is a cornerstone of FHU’s growth in the Midwest.

With 20 years of experience his work takes him to communities across Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas. He partners with state DOTs, cities, counties and business owners to create transportation systems that move people safely and efficiently.

His focus is on multimodal corridor studies, traffic signal system upgrades, transportation safety, and on-call contracts for state and local public agencies. His recent work in Lincoln includes the Lincoln Bike Plan and Green Light Lincoln Traffic Signal Timing Projects.

Meisinger is a Norfolk, Nebraska, native and holds a degree in Civil Engineering and a master’s degree in Transportation Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition to his professional engineering licenses in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas, Meisinger is also a nationally certified professional traffic operations engineer.

Established in 1984, FHU employs 170 engineers, planners and scientist dedicated to connecting and enhancing communities throughout the Mountain and Great Plains states. Locally, FHU has office locations in Lincoln, Omaha and Columbus, NE. Please visit www.fhueng.com to learn more