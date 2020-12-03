Felsburg Holt & Ullevig announces retirement, promotion
Felsburg Holt & Ullevig (FHU) announces the retirement of Principal Amy Zlotsky and the promotion of Allison Sambol. Zlotsky led FHU’s Great Plains Environmental group since 2009 and helped establish FHU’s Lincoln office. She spent her 36-year career as an environmental scientist protecting natural resources and leaves a legacy of leadership in environmental compliance across Nebraska.
Sambol will now lead FHU’s Great Plains Environmental Team serving clients in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and South Dakota. A senior environmental scientist with 17 years of experience, Sambol specializes in helping state and local public agencies successfully navigate the NEPA process on federal-aid projects. HazMat best practices, project management and effective public outreach are also areas of expertise.
Sambol earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geography from the University of Nebraska and joined FHU in 2008. She is an active member of WTS-Iowa’s Membership Committee, ACEC-NE and ACEC-National’s Environmental and Energy Committees.
Established in 1984, FHU employs 165 engineers, planners and scientist dedicated to connecting and enhancing communities throughout the Mountain West and Great Plains states. Locally, FHU has office locations in Lincoln and Omaha, NE, and Council Bluffs, IA. Please visit www.fhueng.com to learn more.
West Gate Bank elects Hollinger to board of directors
Lincoln, Nebraska, West Gate Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Jared Hollinger to its board of directors.
Hollinger is the principal and co-founder of Eleven Talents, LLC. With over 18 years of experience guiding real estate investments of all types, he has successfully navigated the real estate economy with holdings in single-family, multi-family, agricultural, commercial, retail and tax liens. Over his career, Hollinger has been involved with the purchase and disposition of over 4,000 properties of various asset classes. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska—Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Hollinger is an active member at St. Columbkille Catholic Church and serves in parish leadership as well as coaching a variety of youth sports.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with locations in Lincoln and Omaha. As a full-service banking institution, we are large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs, yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. We’re committed to your success and invested in your financial well-being. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
Seniors Foundation announces new executive director
The Seniors Foundation is proud and excited to announce their new Executive Director, Gina Cotton. Ms. Cotton recently began her duties in her new role. The Seniors Foundation is looking forward to her leadership and ability to extend and enhance services to seniors in Lincoln, Nebraska, through the foundation’s work with Aging Partners.
“Gina’s vast knowledge of people and what they need now and in the future will serve the Seniors Foundation well. She has a successful history of building relationships and finding impactful resources to better the lives of those she serves,” Kristine Dykeman Schoening, Seniors Foundation board president, said.
Ms. Cotton is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a BA in psychology and minor in political science. She has had a varied career in running her own business, to work in non-profit fundraising, TV advertising, advocating for four lane expressways in Nebraska, and now consulting.
Ms. Cotton is an active community member, contributing to the American Heart Association (AHA), Clinic with a Heart, Lincoln Food Bank’s Backpack Program, Men with Dreams, Tabitha Meals on Wheels, among others. She is a graduate of the Leadership Lincoln Executive Series. During her time at the AHA, she participated in the advocacy efforts to help pass Smoke Free Nebraska, while exceeding fundraising goals. She also testified for legislation that helped move Lincoln South Beltway forward.
Ms. Cotton enjoys golfing, traveling, and most importantly spending time with friends and family. She has two grown daughters. Her oldest is married and living in NYC, working for Google and her youngest is in Lincoln working for Hudl. Her greatest joy is watching them grow into very independent successful women. She is very excited about her new role as Grandma!
Ms. Cotton has always had an affinity for our Greatest Generation and is eager to contribute to the Seniors Foundation. “I believe passionately every senior deserves to live life with dignity regardless of their financial situation. I am eager to get started raising much needed funds to ensure this goal for our most deserved population,” Ms. Cotton said.
Laura Bell joins Keller Williams Lincoln
Keller Williams Lincoln is pleased to announce that Laura Bell, owner of Commercial Realty Group, LLC, has joined forces to become a branch office of the newly created KW Commercial of NE.
Bell has a proven track record in commercial leasing, sales, and consultation. Commercial Realty Group powered by KW Commercial of NE is licensed throughout the state of Nebraska with offices in Lincoln. Keller Williams Lincoln is excited to combine their already strong residential presence with an experienced, professional commercial agent and company. Laura Bell can be reached directly at 402-432-9914.
CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes member milestones
CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes and congratulates the following members that have achieved a significant number of consecutive years of professional development in CFA Institute’s continuing education program. These individuals have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the highest standards of competency and ethics, which sets them apart from others in the investment management profession.
25 consecutive years: David H. Craft, CFA is being recognized for completing 25 consecutive years of professional development achievement.
20 consecutive years: Sean A. Lynch, CFA with HFS Investments has completed 20 consecutive years of professional development achievement.
Those being recognized for 15 consecutive years are: David L. Bomberger, CFA, Pinnacol Assurance; Stephen A. Donahoe, CFA, Wells Fargo Private Bank; Lee M. Dunham, CFA, Creighton University; Daniel E. Frost, CFA, Union Investment Management Group; Michelle M. Holmes, CFA, Security National Bank of Sioux City; Thomas R. Huston, CFA, Centris Federal Credit Union; Randy D. Jorgensen, CFA, Creighton University; W. Bruce Remington, CFA, Wells Fargo Institutional Asset Advisors.
Those being recognized for 10 consecutive years are: James T. Blackledge, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Brent A. Boyce, CFA, Security National Bank of Omaha; Seth P. Harlow, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Daniel J. Marquis, CFA, Metronome Financial; Lee Robert Martin, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Rhonda S. McCarthy, CFA, Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group; Michael P. Noonan, CFA, Tenaska Marketing Ventures; David A. Perkins, CFA, Ironvine Capital Partners; Donald C. Radtke, Tributary Capital Management; Matthew P. Stratman, CFA, TD Ameritrade; Todd R. Trautman, CFA, Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home; John R. “Rusty” Vanneman, CFA, Orion; Nicholas A. Wilwerding, CFA, Bridges Trust; Sarah M. Zeluf, CFA, TD Ameritrade.
CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals. We promote ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, encourage professional development through the CFA Program and continuing education, facilitate the exchange of information and opinions among people within the local investment community and beyond, and work to further the public’s understanding of the CFA designation and investment industry. As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals.
CFA, CFA Institute and Chartered Financial Analyst are registered trademarks of CFA Institute in many countries around the world. CFA Nebraska is the local member society of CFA Institute. www.cfasociety.org/nebraska or www.cfainstitute.org.
Governor recognizes HIRE Vets and 2020 award winners
Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2 pm, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts congratulated Nebraska-based companies Berry Law, ALLO Communications, Persevus, and Executive Airborne Solutions for earning Medallions from the Department of Labor HIRE Vets program. A small ceremony will be held at the Nebraska State Capitol to award the medallions and recognize Nebraska companies that make a concerted effort to employ and attract veterans.
The HIRE Vets award is the only federal employment award that recognizes business efforts to successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans in the workplace. This is the third year that the award has been presented.
Four Nebraska businesses were awarded with the HIRE Vets award this year. Berry Law and Persevus were awarded with Platinum Medallions while ALLO and Executive Airborne Solutions were awarded with Gold Medallions. The Medallions are based on metrics for veteran hiring and retention based on the size of the business, along with company efforts to integrate and mentor veterans.
Berry Law
Berry Law strives to get every veteran the disability benefits they have earned and assists those in and around the community. Veterans are central to Berry Law, and the team features veterans from each of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Five of the seven executives at the firm are veterans. Berry Law has continued to aggressively hire veterans through the COVID crisis and plans to continue hiring veterans to join the team.
John Berry, the firm’s CEO said it was an honor to receive the award and that “Veterans are our country’s greatest natural resource. We reach out to hire Veterans not just to honor their service, but because they are generally great at providing an immediate positive impact to the team. The same skills and values that allowed them to succeed in the military can directly translate into civilian success.”
To learn more about Berry Law, please visit www.berrylawfirm.com or www.ptsdlawyers.com
Union Bank & Trust promotes Wittmann
Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Ryan Wittmann to vice president – wholesale business solutions manager.
Wittmann joined Union Bank in 2006 and has served as an accounting supervisor, as well as an assistant project manager. In his new role, Wittmann will develop business strategies within the wholesale lending division and work with internal departments to prioritize projects and resources to meet strategic objectives.
Wittman graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also earned a Master of Business Administration in 2010 from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Wittmann is an active supporter of United Way, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, and serves as the vice chair of the leadership board of his church.
Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.
