Felsburg Holt & Ullevig announces retirement, promotion

Berry Law

Berry Law strives to get every veteran the disability benefits they have earned and assists those in and around the community. Veterans are central to Berry Law, and the team features veterans from each of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Five of the seven executives at the firm are veterans. Berry Law has continued to aggressively hire veterans through the COVID crisis and plans to continue hiring veterans to join the team.

John Berry, the firm’s CEO said it was an honor to receive the award and that “Veterans are our country’s greatest natural resource. We reach out to hire Veterans not just to honor their service, but because they are generally great at providing an immediate positive impact to the team. The same skills and values that allowed them to succeed in the military can directly translate into civilian success.”

To learn more about Berry Law, please visit www.berrylawfirm.com or www.ptsdlawyers.com

Union Bank & Trust promotes Wittmann

Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Ryan Wittmann to vice president – wholesale business solutions manager.