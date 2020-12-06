Felsburg Holt & Ullevig announces retirement, promotion

Felsburg Holt & Ullevig (FHU) announces the retirement of Principal Amy Zlotsky and the promotion of Allison Sambol. Zlotsky led FHU’s Great Plains Environmental group since 2009 and helped establish FHU’s Lincoln office. She spent her 36-year career as an environmental scientist protecting natural resources and leaves a legacy of leadership in environmental compliance across Nebraska.

Sambol will now lead FHU’s Great Plains Environmental Team serving clients in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and South Dakota. A senior environmental scientist with 17 years of experience, Sambol specializes in helping state and local public agencies successfully navigate the NEPA process on federal-aid projects. HazMat best practices, project management and effective public outreach are also areas of expertise.

Sambol earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geography from the University of Nebraska and joined FHU in 2008. She is an active member of WTS-Iowa’s Membership Committee, ACEC-NE and ACEC-National’s Environmental and Energy Committees.

Established in 1984, FHU employs 165 engineers, planners and scientist dedicated to connecting and enhancing communities throughout the Mountain West and Great Plains states. Locally, FHU has office locations in Lincoln and Omaha, NE, and Council Bluffs, IA. Please visit www.fhueng.com to learn more.