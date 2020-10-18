 Skip to main content
FBG Service Corporation celebrates 60 years

FBG Service Corporation, a commercial cleaning and facilities maintenance company, is celebrating its 60th year in business in October. Headquartered in Omaha, NE, the 100% employee-owned company delivers and manages facility services across the United States, including Lincoln, Ne.

FBG is focused on delivering clean, safe and healthy cleaning and disinfecting services to every customer. With a vibrant 60-year history, FBG provides complete facilities maintenance for educational, commercial, manufacturing, utility and healthcare environments, among others, with customized solutions designed to fit a client’s specific needs. To learn more about FBG, visit FBGServices.com or call (800) 777-8326, extension 5064.

